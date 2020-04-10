Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bhagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is facing great difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the virus and preventive measures taken, the number of postive cases have only been rising every single day, resulting in many areas getting sealed.

Actor Tanmay's building in Kandivali West, Mumbai, has recently been sealed after three residents tested positive. This certainly has caused great difficulty for Tanmay and other residents. "The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday.

Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises. And mind you, none of the three had any travel history. They are currently admitted in Seven Hills Hospital. Hope they get well, soon," the actor told SpotboyE.

Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quarantine time:

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of TMKOC feels that this lockdown is like a blessing to him. The talented actor, who usually works in a hectic shoot schedule of 12 hours, is spending quality time with family. "I am getting to spend time with the family and we are doing things together.

The day begins with practicing yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and it's making me feel super nostalgic thinking about my second family from work," he told the Times of India.

Amit Bhatt's quarantine days:

Amit Bhatt aka Babuji of TMKOC too is spending some quality family time while practising self-isolation and social distancing. The actor, who is a proud father of twin boys, has been sharing dance videos with his sons on his social media page.