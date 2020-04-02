As the entire nation is under lockdown for 21 days due to coronavirus scare, almost every citizen is practising social distancing and so does Bollywood and TV celebrities.

Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too is following the government's instructions of staying at home. Talking about precautions that citizens should take at this time of the pandemic, the actor was quoted by the Times of India: "One of the foremost things I wish to request is for everyone to stay at home. Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary, especially senior citizens and whenever one does step out maybe for buying essentials, they should thoroughly wash their hands with soap as soon as they return home."

Commenting on how he is spending his days, Dilip said that with shooting being cancelled this lockdown is like a blessing to him. The talented actor, who usually works in a hectic shoot schedule of 12 hours, is making the most out of his free time spending quality time with family. "I am getting to spend time with the family and we are doing things together. The day begins with practicing yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and it's making me feel super nostalgic thinking about my second family from work."

"All this while I was an actor on the show and now I get more time to watch it like a viewer would. I am thoroughly enjoying it. Also this lock down to me feels like a blessing in disguise. Usually, to spend quality time with the family one goes out and remains off the phone to be there in the moment but now, there is no distraction. I am with my family and they have my undivided attention which to me feels like a big blessing. Other than this, I try to stay positive, keep an open mind and pray," he concluded.

Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji lockdown diary:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji on the show, recently decided to utilise her quarantine time by sharing something interesting with her fans. The glamorous bong beauty, who enjoys a fan base of 2.7million on Instagram, shared a few makeup tutorials videos leaving fans highly impressed.