Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), which has been successfully running for more than a decade, has a massive fanbase and so does the cast.

One of the much-loved characters Amit Bhatt, who plays the character of Babuji has been essaying the character that is about 20 years older than his real age without the fear of being typecast. Interestingly, Amit is four years younger than his on-screen son Jethalal played by actor Dilip Joshi.

But, did you know Amit's real sons have featured on TMKOC in the past? Yes, Amit is a proud father of twin boys and both had once made a short appearance in one of the episodes of the show when they were quite young. Take a look at the funny scene from the show featuring Amit's sons below.

Amit entertains fans amid coronavirus lockdown:

Meanwhile, it seems the father and sons have seen spending some quality family time while practising self-isolation and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A few videos of Amit dancing with one of his twin sons have been shared by the actor on social media. Check out the hilarious videos of Amit and his sons:

Disha Vakani and Jennifer Mistry's throwback picture:

As fans of TMKOC continue to miss lead actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, her co-star Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan recently made fans nostalgic by sharing a few pictures of her with Disha clicked three years ago on sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the pictures, the two are seen in a playful mood and making faces. In one of the pictures, Jennifer tries to bite Disha's back.

She captioned the images as "Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)...now a days due to no shooting mode coz of Corono virus, got time to check my old pics... Got these pics which were clicked when we were in playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)...As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood... and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)...

posting some unseen pics... miss u dish...wil post more as and when I find more in my khazaana..."