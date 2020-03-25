Although Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now, fans continue to miss Disha Vakani, who played the lead role of Dayaben.

Disha brought the uniqueness in the character she portrayed and was the highlight of the show. Hence, even after two years of her absence from the show, speculations regarding her return continue to make news every now and then.

And now, Disha's co-star Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan has made fans nostalgic by sharing a few pictures of her with Disha clicked three years ago on sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the pictures, the two are seen in a playful mood and making faces. In one of the pictures, Jennifer tries to bite Disha's back.

She captioned the images as "Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)...now a days due to no shooting mode coz of Corono virus, got time to check my old pics... Got these pics which were clicked when we were in playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)...As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood... and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)...

posting some unseen pics... miss u dish...wil post more as and when I find more in my khazaana..."

TMKOC actors' objection delays Disha Vakani's return

Meanwhile, Disha's return continues to remain a mystery. After her short appearance on the show, fans were hopeful that she would return but apparently things didn't materialise between the producer and her husband.

It was reported that producer Asit Modi had agreed for Disha's demand of working for only six hours per day. While it looked like things were finally falling into place, rumour had it that some of the actors raised objections on Disha's six-hour work condition as that would mean a delay in their scenes getting shot. With the new issue cropping up, the makers have further put a hold on Disha's return.