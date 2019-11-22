Until a few years ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the longest-running TV shows, boosted of maintaining almost all its actors since its inception. However, over the past two years, many actors had taken an exit owing to certain reasons.

After Bhavya Gandhi, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the roles of Tappu and Sonu, respectively, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from the show since November 2017. While the mystery behind the lead character's return continues to make the news, now the latest actor to bid adieu to the hugely popular show is Monika Bhadoriya.

Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri

Monika played the role of Bawri, the love interest of Bagha, on the show. According to report, Monika, who had been associated with the show for six years, shot for her last episode on October 20.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was the actress' first TV show, yet, her character and her romance with Bagha was loved by the audience. Confirming her exit, Monika told SpotboyE.com: "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it."

She said that her decision to take an exit was due to low pay scale. "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening so yes, I am no longer a part of the show," she added.

Meanwhile, another actress Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter on the show, is set to go on maternity break to welcome her first child, just like Disha did two years ago.