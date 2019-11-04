Following a major clash between the lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel on Saturday, lawyers are protesting outside the Supreme Court on Monday, November 4, demanding Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the injured. Security at the Tis Hazari complex has been tightened in view of the strike.

"We are on strike today against the police firing and its assault on us," said senior lawyer Satinder Sharma. During the clash on Saturday one lawyer was injured allegedly in police firing and over 28 lawyers and Delhi Police personnel suffered injuries.

In view of the lawyer strike and given the sensitivity of the situation, the Delhi Police has changed its strategy with regards to the deployment of its forces in the Tis Hazari complex on Monday.

Police deployment

The police have replaced its third battalion, which is deployed at the complex and solely deals with the jail inmates. It was the personnel of this battalion that got into an altercation with the lawyers on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has now deployed reserve police force from its various police stations at the complex.

Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh has been removed from the court premises. Special Commissioner R.S. Krishnaiya has been given the additional charge for the time being. Singh, the 1990 batch officer, has not been given any new charge for an indefinite period.

Court proceedings

After Sunday's violence, the Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance on the matter. The court-appointed a retired judge to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the clash between advocates and the Delhi Police at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The court has asked Delhi Police to record the statement of injured advocates Vijay Verma, Pankaj Dubey, Ranjit Malik, Sagar Sharma and other such advocates.

IANS



"An FIR should be registered then and copy of the same should be given to the court on the next date of hearing", said the court directing the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.

(With agency inputs.)