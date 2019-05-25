The TikTok world in India was shocked when one of its stars, Mohit Mor, was gunned down in Delhi. The investigation revealed that the murderer was a 17-year-old boy. He had opened fire after an argument at their gym.

Mor was a gym instructor and had put up many gym and fitness videos on TikTok garnering over 5 lakh followers. His murder at a photocopy shop in South Delhi had prompted an investigation by the police to nab the killer and find the reason.

The police caught the boy with the help of Mor's phone's call details records. It showed that the 17-year-old boy was the last person to speak to Mor before his murder on May 14. The CCTV camera installed showed three people leaving the shop.

"When Mohit Mor was speaking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered seven bullets," a senior police officer had told India today while initially talking about the TikTok star's death.

"All the three accused, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a scooty. They were seen in a CCTV footage running away from the busy narrow street after the crime," police added.

The accused was arrested near Dhulsiras village in Dwarka with an illegal country-made pistol and two cartridges.

According to The New Indian Express, Mor had yelled at the accused and allegedly assaulted him in front of many people. This prompted the accused to get a gun and shoot Mor out of anger.

"During the investigation, it was found that the juvenile and Mor had a fight at a gym which led to the victim assaulting the accused in front of other people," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

The officer added, "The infuriated juvenile then decided to kill Mor. He along with his two friends searched for the victim but could not find him in the gym." The police are trying to find the other two accused.