At least 13 men have been arrested by the Ramanagara Police after the murder of Vinod Kumar a Bengaluru realtor. The murder took place on Wednesday night, in front of the 32-year-old's two sisters who pleaded for his life.

Among the 13 men arrested after being accused in the murder case is TikTok star Smile Naveen who reportedly is a repeat offender.

Smile Naveen arrested on murder charge

Vinod Kumar the nephew of councillor Somashekar from BJP representing Anjanapura ward of the BBMP Council was a resident of Konanakunte Cross in Bengaluru. The businessman and realtor was killed on Wednesday after business-related rivalry the Police told TOI.

Kumar visited his elder sister in Tataguni and was returning home on Wednesday accompanied by his sisters in the car. The incident took place on Kanakapura road. His car was surrounded by bikes on the road, and the realtor was unable to escape. He was dragged out of the car and hacked to death in front of his two sisters as per police accounts. His sisters had pleaded for his life, they left the man there, who was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Police have arrested the accused in the case — Manjesh alias Avalahalli Manja, Ravi alias Ravi Kiran, Lokesh, Arif, Srinivas, Pavan, Mahesh, Raghav, Madhu, Vignesh, D Madhu, Sunil and Naveen. Naveen known as Smile Naveen or TikTok Naveen was one of the 13 men accused and arrested for the murder.

The police told TOI that Naveen is a habitual offender. On TikTok, he renamed himself Smile Naveen after his followers pointed out his unique smile. Naveen has posted over 30 videos on TikTok of himself rendering Kannada movie dialogues and singing.