Following the tensions between India and China, the Centre has banned as many as 59 Chinese apps, including some of the massively used and most popular ones like – TikTok, WeChat, Share It, UC Browser, CamScanner and many others. The Ministry of Information and Technology has cited privacy and security as the main concerns behind taking this expected but drastic measure. While those who had been avid users of these apps might find it difficult, we tell you why for TikTok users, it probably is a good news in disguise.

What makes TikTok dangerous?

Even if we don't take into consideration the safety and privacy issues or the fact that a Chinese company was gaining profit through Indian users, there have been several red marks all over the app ever since the beginning. The cringe-worthy content, obscenity, pornographic material, child labour, bullying, rape and child abuse, animal abuse, homophobic and terror videos were there for everyone to consume, accidentally or by choice. The lack of self-consciousness or the excess manicured zeal to create most-watched content barely leaves any scope for fear or guilt in creating such graphic content. The timid censorship and weak enforcement of community guidelines enable the users to not hesitate in creating and sharing such depraved content.

Why banning TikTok and bringing in Indian alternatives is a welcome change

TikTok became popular because of Indian talent: Would you say there was no place for talent in the country before TikTok came into the picture? Untrue, right? Let us remind you that prior to TikTok taking over the virtual talent space, Musical.y had been doing exactly that, and was immensely popular among the social enthusiasts too. In fact, there are many people who are gaining a wide fanbase and growing popular on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc doing the same thing that TikTokers do. In India, each home has a talent. There is at least one entertainer in almost every house in the country.

On hindsight, it was the brimming talent in us Indians that made TikTok famous in the country and not the other way round. When has talent depended on one platform? With television, web and OTT coming up with a number of talent hunt shows every year there is no dearth of platforms for those who truly want to showcase their talent. And with alternate Indian apps like Chingari getting over 2.5 million downloads within a few hours after the announcement of TikTok being banned, we can be assured of one thing – India can never run out of those who want to entertain and those who love being entertained.

More users, wider fanbase: Bolo Indya, Chingari, Roposo are some of the apps which can be used as an alternate to TikTok. And going by the current dynamics between India and China, PM Modi's appeal for 'aatmnirbhar bharat' and the patriotic blood running inside our millennial bodies; it wouldn't be long before we supersede the massive numbers that TikTok took pride in. In fact, if anything, the curiosity and excitement around these apps might give them a mammoth fanbase, humongous downloads and giant subscriptions.

Even playfield: With the vast number of talent and stars with such tremendous fan following, it was becoming difficult for many new talents to shine on TikTok. However, on these Indian apps, all the artists would get an even playfield to start with. Start from scratch and let the audience decide who they want to shower their love more on. And for those who were touted as the TikTok stars, these new apps would come as a reality check. It would be a good way to analyze whether or not they were making a loyal fanbase who would follow them here too.