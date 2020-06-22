A popular TikTok celebrity has reportedly attempted to kill self at her residence in Tirupur. She was frustrated with the developments that had taken after her return to India from Singapore.

Reports in Tamil media claim that the TikTok celebrity had tried to hang herself at her residence, but her neighbours came to her help and took her to the nearby hospital on time.

It is reported that she had returned to India on a special flight on 16 June. Upon arrival, she was in the news allegedly for her non-cooperation with the health officials as she refused to take mandatory Covid-19 tests.

A private News channel had reported the incident which had left her fuming. Later, she had threatened a reporter from the channel and a police case was filed against her over the issue.

All these seem like had adverse effect on her, which apparently forced her to attempt for suicide.

During this lockdown period due to coronavirus, there have been plenty of suicide stories across the country.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

Just eight days ago, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. Although he had name and fame, he was under depression and was undergoing treatment for it. His demise has come as a shock to the entire nation.

Coming back to the social media celebrity, she earned popularity on TikTok through Rowdy Baby' song from Dhanush's and Sai Pallavi's Maari 2.