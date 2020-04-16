https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/728785/top-5-tiktok-celebrities-india-which-one-your-favorite.jpg IBTimes IN

TikTok has become one of the most popular and widely used apps across the world. Millions of youth including celebrities share funny, creative stuffs and entertain their followers. Some also share great messages through the app.

And with the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, TV celebrities, who have always loved to keep their fans updated with whatever they do behind the cameras, are keeping them entertained by posting more of such TikTok videos. Interestingly, many of the celebs are involving their family members in the videos and that's certainly are a delight for their fans.

Going by the videos, one can say for sure that the family members are extremely talented like the celebrities themself.

If you too are feeling the lockdown blues, take a look at some of the hilarious videos:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhury, the "Ram-Sita" of television show Ramayan that telecast in NDTV Imagine, have a massive fanbase in TikTok. Their funny banters are loved by users.

Bakhtyar Irani and wife Tanaaz Irani too are quite active on social media. The duo often shares their hilarious TikTok videos on Instagram. Last year, one of the couple's fun video went viral where Tanaaz was seen slapping Bakhtyar.

While Karishma Tanna's mother made her TikTok debut recently, popular TV actress Urvashi Dholakia aka the original Komolika was seen sharing the screen with her son in one of her latest TikTok videos.

The funny couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa leave no chance to entertain their audience whether on screen or off the screen. Their crazy TikTok videos are bound to leave one laugh out loud.

Others celebs like Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Dallljiet Kaur, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have also been entertaining fans with interesting videos on TikTok.