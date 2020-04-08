Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who is known for playing the role of Sita in Ramayana, has extended a very warm helping hand for her building staff amidst the whole lockdown phase. The actress came out to help the watchmen who have been restricted from going back to their homes due to the lockdown protocols.

Upon getting to know the restrictions laid upon them too, Debina decided to do her bit for all of them who have been taking care of the entire building so well. Debina prepared an entire meal for all the watchmen of her building, who have been restricted from stepping outside according to the given protocols.

Debina feels this is the least she could have done

Speaking about the importance of helping those in need at the moment, Debina said, "I feel that right now the best thing we can all do amidst this lockdown, is to help others who aren't able to help themselves much. So I too decided to do my bit for all the building staff who have tirelessly been taking care of all of us. Through my building group chat, I recently came to know that the watchmen have also been restricted from leaving the building at all, so I decided to cook food for all of them as they are the ones who are attending to us building residents day in and day out."

Further elaborating on it, Debina said, "This was the least I could do for them. I made them some Rajma Chawal, which they totally relished. And seeing the smiles on their faces made me so so happy!"

Ali Fazal does his bit

Earlier, actor Ali Fazal had also done something similar. The actor, upon learning about his regular vegetable vendor finding it hard to make his ends meet, went to the vendor with essential supplies and delivered it to him. Not just that, he also took care of his house help and security guard. As things are worsening for those who live on daily wages, Ali felt it's his moral responsibility to help out whoever he could around him. Ali got supplies of flour, rice, milk, sugar and pulses and distributed it to those in need in his area.

Don't we need more such heroes during these tough times?