Ali Fazal seems to be the latest victim of cyber-attack. The Fukrey actor took to Instagram to condemn the attack and also confirmed that those were his personal pictures. A number of photos of the handsome actor were reportedly leaked on Saturday.

In the Instagram video, Fazal has called the act 'cheap' and 'distasteful' and has vowed to get the matter investigated. Before Fazal, Shruti Haasan's sister, Akshara Haasan's private photos had also been leaked online. Take a look at Ali Fazal's video here:

Ali Fazal was recently in news for being in a relationship with actress Richa Chadha. "I like to keep these moments to myself. I keep it close. I don't like discussing it, Richa is too close to my heart. I don't know what more to say but I keep my friends and her close," the actor had said in an interview with TOI. Fazal had also said that marriage definitely was on the cards and they would not resort to a secret, hush-hush wedding at all.

He had also said, "I think it's weird but I'm the more shy person of the two of us. I don't like talking too much about it (his relationship) because I enjoy being in my space. People who are into PDA, no offence to them, but I opt to keep my personal life private."

Gushing about Ali's big Hollywood break and their impending wedding, Richa had said in an interview with HT, "He has got a massive Hollywood break, [and our film] Fukrey 2 has been such a massive hit here [in Bollywood]. We are truly focussing on work. Right now, all our dates for this year are booked, otherwise someone or the other would have given away this news."

Following the complaint, Ali's nude pictures had been removed from social media and other platforms.