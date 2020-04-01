During this tough phase of the nation coming together to fight the coronavirus outbreak, our Bollywood celebrities are not leaving any stone unturned in motivating and inspiring all of us. While few are making their contribution count in the form of donations to the PM's Relief Fund, many are going out on the streets to help out those in need.

Ali Fazal, who has been been holed up in his Bandra home since March 10, decided to don his cape and mask (literally) and stepped out to help those in his close vicinity.

Donning the famous Batman mask, the actor turned superhero for those in his area doing his bit to help out those in need. He heard from his regular vegetable vendor that he has been struggling to make ends meet for his family and that was the trigger for him to amass essential supplies and go deliver it to them amongst other such people whom he learnt of. He even sashayed to the store with his batman mask, just to give people a reason to smile unexpectedly in these times of trial.

Ali distributes flour, rice, milk, sugar and pulses

The actor took some extra supplies along with him to drop it for other people who he knows from the area including his house help and security guard. Ali has been a Bandra boy for the last 5 years now and over the years he has made his own network of people who keep his life functioning on a day to day basis.

As things are worsening for those who live on daily wages, Ali felt it's his moral responsibility to help out whoever he could around him. Ali got supplies of flour, rice, milk, sugar and pulses and distributed it to those in his area.

Apart from Ali, several other celebs have requested the nation to not forget their regular grocery store people after the lockdown gets over as it is them who have kept the nation going. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Richa Chadha have been giving us various methods to work out at home.