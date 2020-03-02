The news of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's April wedding has sent a sense of excitement and happiness among their fans, worldwide. While the duo never shied away from expressing their love for each-other or being in a relationship, the couple recently revealed that they would be getting their marriage registered in April.

Before their wedding, let's take a look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's net worth, remuneration

Ali Fazal net worth

While Ali Fazal might not have had a super successful career in Bollywood, there's no denying the fact that people have taken notice of the immense acting abilities he has. Apart from wowing the audience with his films in Bollywood, Fazal also has made new fans worldwide with his Hollywood films.

His work in the crime series – Mirzapur – has been touted as his best work till date and has also gained him tremendous fan following. As per celebrity net worth, Ali Fazal's net worth is approximately 3 million dollars.

Richa Chadha net worth

Richa Chadha too has had a similar journey in the industry. While she has made her mark in each of the films she has done, she hasn't been able to receive the success and stardom she deserves. However, her performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Section 375 has won her critical acclaim. The talented actress' net worth is said to be approximately 1 million dollars.

It's an April wedding for the two

The duo is going to tie-the-knot in April. Their official spokesperson said, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated."

Earlier, Richa had said, "We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it's a mismatch. We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job.," she told Bombay Times.