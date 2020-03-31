The lockdown is slowly wearing people thin. Consider it's just week 1, there's still a long way to go. Celebrities have been trying to motivate everyone to take the quarantine and forced lockdown in the right spirit. To do so, they're putting up videos of them working out or doing housework, suggesting we're all in the same boat.

Hina Khan has been one of the stars to put up these videos and posts passionately. However, in one video we see her washing doormats while singing a popular song. The process pushed the actress to tears.

Hina Khan washes doormats

The nation-wide lockdown in light of the Coronavirus outbreak is no child's play. For many, it means forgoing house help and no stepping out. Celebrities have been driving these ideas forward on social media with their posts of doing their bit.

While it's nice to see, every once in a while even they need a break. After all, it's not something anybody is used to. Bollywood celebrities went guns blazing into lockdown. Still, it's just a week, and the uphill climb is slowly beginning to take its toll.

Hina Khan recently put out a video where she's seen washing her doormats and singing Jag Ghoomeya. The job is spine-breaking and requires patience. After the toil and labour, the actress put up an Instagram story where she is nearly in tears over the process. Can anybody really blame her?

Hina Khan has been proactive in putting up videos of sweeping, cleaning, working out and even how to wear the mask right. Taking up the challenge of the 21-day lockdown she has also taken to sketching to pass time. While celebrities are still going strong with their energy and optimism, we're yet to see in the coming weeks how they hold up. Safe to say, it's only just begun.