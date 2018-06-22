Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik is a welcome change for the audience, who are used to the same age-old routine commercial entertainers. Indeed, it is a daring attempt which is a first-of-its-kind in the Indian cinema as the Shakti Soundar Rajan-directorial gets the credit of the first space flick to be made in the country.

Neither in budget nor in quality, Tik Tik Tik can be compared to the international movies in its genre. Yet the movie manages to impress the viewers with some top-class work by VFX, BGM and art direction departments.

Critics have hailed the novel attempt while pointing out the logical loopholes in the script. Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj have been appreciated, but the performances of the supporting artistes are under scanner.

Another section of reviewers say that the first half of Tik Tik Tik is entertaining, but the disappointing second half plays the spoilsport.

Story:

The Defense Space Division (DSD) needs a missile to destroy an asteroid which is expected to hit Chennai. With little time left for the collision, it can only lay its hands on the missile through illegal ways. It brings jailed escape artist Vasu for the mission. After two days of training, he and his friends start the journey to space before the hero gets a threatening call stating that his son will be killed if he fails to obey their orders. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

Here, we bring you a few critics reviews:

Behindwoods: Jayam Ravi plays a larger-than-life character with plenty of heroic moments. While some moments have clicked with the audience, some did seem forced. His expertise as a con artist and a bunch of other men and a female army official is called into service by the Indian government when DSD wakes up to find a humongous asteroid less than half a month away from a rendezvous with Tamil Nadu's atmosphere.

Hindustan Times: There are a lot of firsts in Tik Tik Tik – we have Jayam Ravi as the first Indian to step on to the moon because the spaceship runs out of liquid nitrogen and also the first man ever to survive the entire odyssey without as much as oxygen in his cylinder.

The Times of India: Tipped as a first-of-its-kind space film of the country, Tik Tik Tik offers a new experience for Tamil audience. Though there are shots where you feel the CG could have been done better, the crew has done a decent job considering the budget and time.

Sify: Kudos Jayam Ravi for choosing such an unique genre and pushing the boundaries of Tamil industry. He is in excellent form, meeting the film's intense physical demands and taking the character's emotional journey in equal stride. His son Aarav gets a meaty debut. Nivetha Pethuraj looks lovely as an action heroine but performance wise she has nothing much to do. Jayaparakash's characterization and the twist in the climax is weak.