After making the first Zombie movie in south India in 2016 with the Tamil flick Miruthan in 2016, the same actor-director duo —Jayam Ravi and director Shakti Soundar Rajan have again collaborated to do a path-breaking movie, this time on space. Their upcoming film Tik Tik Tik, which is hitting the screens in India on Friday, June 22, is the first film to be made in this genre in India.

Cast and crew:

Nivetha Pethuraj plays the female lead in Tik Tik Tik. Aaron Aziz, Ramesh Thilak, Vincent Asokan, Arjunan, Jayaprakash, Rethika Srinivas, Balaji Venugopal and others form the prominent cast. S Venkatesh has handled the cinematography department, while Pradeep E Raghav has edited the flick. D Imman has scored the music and the title track, Kurumba (Father version) and Race Against Time songs have struck the chord with the viewers:

Story:

Jayam Ravi does not play the role of an astronaut as perceived by many. He is a magician and an escape artist named Vasu in Tik Tik Tik. An asteroid strikes the town of Ennore a neighbourhood in Chennai. The scientists soon predict one more collision with greater impact in the next seven days. With such a massive threat that could kill a huge number of people, Vasu is brought into the picture. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

Expectations:

Miruthan was hailed for its novel attempt. Although it was not a blockbuster the movie was received well by the audience and recovered its investment. Their latest outing Tik Tik Tik has managed to draw the viewers' attention once again with a subject which was not tried before in Indian cinema.

More than the story in Tik Tik Tik, the film promises to produce a top-class combination of VFX and art direction. Will the Tamil film stand out when a time Hollywood movies are gaining a firm foothold among Tamil audience? Find out what viewers' say about the film in their words below:

