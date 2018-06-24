Jayam Ravi's ambitious movie Tik Tik Tik has done good business in the first two days at the Tamil Nadu box office. The positive reviews from the critics and the audience have helped the movie get a better collection than the opening day.

"#TikTikTik is holding well, on day 2 (Saturday), collections better than day 1(Friday). @actor_jayamravi @ShaktiRajan @JabaksMovies @immancomposer @SonyMusicSouth @madhankarky @proyuvraaj. [sic]"tradetracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

Released in over 270 screens, Tik Tik Tik was opened to a decent hype. The movie had evoked a lot of curiosity among the urban audience, considering that it is a space film. On the first day, the response was good in Chennai, Chengalpet and other big centres.

However, the good response helped the movie to do a better business in B centres on the second day.

Tik Tik Tik is estimated to have earned Rs 5.5 crore in the first two days in Tamil Nadu. However, the makers are yet to open up on its business.

In Chennai, Tik Tik Tik collected Rs 54 lakh on the first day and saw a jump in the collection on its second day by earning Rs 62 lakh to take its two-day total tally to Rs 1.16 crore.

Tik Tik Tik is credited as the first movie to be made in India in this genre. Shakti Soundar Rajan has directed the movie, which is about an escape artist trying to save Chennai from being hit by an asteroid.