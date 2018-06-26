Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik has ended its first week on a high note at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie was released last Friday (June 22) and opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience.

Released in over 250 screens, Tik Tik Tik has reportedly earned over Rs 11 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The good reviews helped the movie to pull the audience to theatres in the first weekend after getting a decent opening on Friday.

In Chennai alone, it has raked in Rs 1.83 crore in three days. It is expected to do well in the A centres in the next seven days as the genre is familiar among the urban audience.

In the overseas centres, Tik Tik Tik, which has Nivetha Pethuraj in the female lead, has collected Rs 31.4 lakh from 29 screens in four days in the US. It has raked in Rs 9.47 lakh from 11 screens in the UK and Ireland box office.

In Australia, Tik Tik Tik was released in 24 screens from which it has collected Rs 17.44 lakh and earned Rs 1.61 lakh from three screens in New Zealand.

Among the overseas centres, it is Malaysia where Tik Tik Tik has made its highest business. The Jayam Ravi starrer has collected Rs 37.97 lakh from 19 shows.

With the good word-of-mouth, Tik Tik Tik is expected to do good business at the domestic and overseas box office for the next few days.

Tik Tik Tik is a space adventure which is the first movie to be made in India in this genre. Shakti Soundar Rajan's film is about an escape artist trying to save Chennai from being hit by an asteroid.