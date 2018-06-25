After remaining in the top place in the consecutive weekends, Rajinikanth's Kaala has been now pushed down to the third place at the Chennai box office. Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik has occupied the numero uno position in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Tik Tik Tik has raked in Rs 1.83 crore from 297 shows at the Chennai box office. The Jayam Ravi-starrer had collected Rs 54 lakh on Friday and saw a good growth on Saturday by earning Rs 62 lakh. Its business saw a slight improvement on Sunday as it collected Rs 67 lakh to take its 3-day total aforementioned number.

Hollywood film Incredibles 2 is off to a good start in Chennai by raking in Rs 56.35 lakh from 135 shows. The movie has garnered positive reviews, which is expected to translate into business.

Rajinikanth's Kaala is in the third place by doing a collection of Rs 32.93 lakh from 132 shows. The three-weekend total stands at Rs 11.12 crore. Likewise, the collection of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has slowed down in Chennai. It has collected Rs 24.85 lakh from 105 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.22 crore.

Hollywood film Ocean 8 has earned Rs 16.08 lakh from 57 shows in its first weekend.

However, the biggest disappointment in the trade is the performance of SA Chandrasekar's Traffic Ramaswamy, a biopic of social activist of the same name. It earned Rs 11.66 lakh from 78 shows.

Malayalam movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal starring Mammootty has collected Rs 7.27 lakh from 27 shows. Salman Khan's Race 3 and Tamil film Goli Soda 2 are in the last two places at the Chennai box office.

While Race 3 collected Rs 4.60 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.26 crore, Goli Soda 2 earned Rs 4.24 lakh from same number of shows to end its second weekend at Rs 92.11 lakh.