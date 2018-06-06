Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom releases this weekend. While fans cannot wait to experience the chaos caused by the dinosaurs on the silver screen, movie-goers shouldn't pin their expectations too high because the reviews aren't that great.

The film continues from Colin Trevorrow's rebooted Jurassic Park trilogy where Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the dinosaur land Islar Nublar and save the creatures from an actively erupting volcano.

The highly anticipated sequel of the 2015 blockbuster, Jurassic World, hasn't impressed the film critics as the movie has scored a mediocre 63 percent on review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes. But the movie has been certified "fresh."

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian gave the movie two stars and wrote, "There are some reasonably entertaining scenes and set pieces, but the whole concept feels tired and contrived, and crucially the dinosaurs themselves are starting to look samey, without inspiring much of the awe or terror they used to. It could be that a meteor of tedium is heading towards these CGI creatures, despatching them to extinction."

Robbie Collin from The Telegraph also rated the movie with two stars and wrote, "Hollywood finds a way to make dinosaurs boring."

Gav Murphy from IGN reviewed the movie, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens with one of the most exciting set pieces of the year and from there it barely stops for breath as we're bounced from a huge, high-stakes disaster film to a claustrophobic gothic horror."

Los Angeles Times' Justin Chang reviewed the movie and wrote, "These movies will go on and on, but some of us are still waiting for them to evolve."

A disappointed Bilge Ebiri from Village Voice wrote, "It all just hangs there like so much else in this movie, undeveloped concepts that could one day be turned into a genuinely exciting, surprising film. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is, sadly, not it."

However, not all reviews had a tone of disappointment. Empire's Ben Travis gave the movie a four-star rating and wrote, "The island is where Bayona's disaster movie credentials come into play. He invokes the relentless intensity of The Impossible's harrowing tsunami in a thunderous stampede sequence as the volcanic eruption escalates, boldly providing the film's biggest set-piece at the midway point."

The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab wrote, "This is a summer popcorn movie with all the trimmings - action, cheesy in-jokes, startling visual effects and a storyline with a moralising, eco-friendly subtext," giving the movie four stars.

Owen Gleiberman, reviewed the movi for Variety and said, "The first Jurassic World was, quite simply, not a good ride. Fallen Kingdom is an improvement, but it's the first Jurassic film to come close to pretending it isn't a ride at all, and as a result it ends up being just a passable ride."

