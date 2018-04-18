The dinosaurs return this summer for the sequel to Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The second movie in the Jurassic World trilogy, Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona and is set to release in June. The third trailer of Jurassic World 2 drops today.

Written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the star-stunned movie has Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles from Jurassic World and returning to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from an erupting volcano that could extinction the creatures.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will not only continue the story set up by Jurassic World, it will connect the Jurassic Park trilogy as well.

Pratt's Owen Grady and Dallas' Claire Dearing will be joined by BD Wong's Dr. Henry Wu and Dr. Ian Malcolm played by Jeff Goldblum. Other cast members that will be joining the thrilling movie includes James Cromwell as Benjamin Lockwood, Ted Levine as Ken Wheatley, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez and Rafe Spall as Eli Mills.

Geraldine Chaplin and Toby Jones are also a part of the cast but details about their characters are still unknown.

The official synopsis reads:

It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The official Twitter handle of Jurassic World teased the new trailer with a short clip from the movie, followed by a poster from the same. In the teaser, a terrified cast was shown finding their around the chaos whereas the new poster featured the gigantic monster against a volcanic eruption.

So if you're wondering where to watch the trailer first, head to Jurassic World's Twitter handle to get the first glimpse of the third trailer. The trailer will also be released on Universal Pictures' YouTube channel.

Check out the teaser trailer, first and second trailer: