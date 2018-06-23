After breaking several records in the opening weekend, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has nosedived at the box office witnessing a steep drop in its collections. The movie, which earned Rs 29.17 crore on the opening Friday on June 15, managed to mint merely Rs 3.50 crore on second Friday (eighth day).

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is, in fact, Salman Khan's poorest Eid release as Tubelight performed comparatively better than his latest action flick. Tubelight had collected Rs 21.15 crore on opening day and later came crashing down to collect merely Rs 3 crore at the box office on second Friday.

This is an alarming situation for Salman Khan as even his die-hard fans hated the movie while some even walked out of the theatres because of the poorly written script. The movie's total collections now stand at Rs 148.50 crore (estimated figure) and may not even reach Rs 200 crore mark.

In fact, it will further struggle to cross Baaghi 2 lifetime box office collections (Rs 166 crore) which became one of the biggest box office hits of 2018.

Race 3 collections have undoubtedly suffered because of the poor word of mouth from the audience and critics who wrote off the direction of Remo D'Souza. The movie utterly disappointed the audience who booked many tickets to watch Salman Khan starrer over and over again.

Ironically, Salman Khan thanked his fans on Twitter for watching the film and letting it rake in moolah at the box office.

"I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot."

However, the Bhai fans shot back at him and requested him not to do such kinds of films in the future.

Many cinema owners have also suffered a huge loss due to the consistent dip in the footfalls as Race 3 was expected to do good business because of a non-competitive week at the box office.

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in important roles.

Bhai bht fuddu movie thi Yaar

Aage se aisi movie sign krne se pehle Jail chale jaane — Tere Naam Fanboy (@SalmanFanforev) June 22, 2018

Just keep backing our megastar and keep telling him to do good movies — lakhan007 (@lakhanhathi) June 22, 2018

Am glad that salman knows now that fans are not happy with race 3 ihave never seen him tweet abt his films when they released which is agood sign he should stop doin charity in his work fans have alot of expectations from bhai film but in race anil was having more screen time — BLOCKBUSTER KHAN (@KhalidAkram) June 22, 2018