Tiger Shroff, the upcoming action king of Bollywood is all set to enthrall his fans again with his new movie Ganapath. Directed by Vikas Behl, Ganapath will be also a high voltage action thriller aimed at impressing hardcore fans of the actor. According to reports, Tiger is practicing hard to give life to his role in Ganapath, and recently, he shared a new video on his Instagram page where he can be seen performing some mind-blowing stunts.

Tiger Shroff performing triple kicks and high jumps

In the video shared on Instagram, the 31-year-old actor can be seen performing triple kicks and high jumps. Shroff captioned the clip, "Here's a small sneak peak into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79. this is just the beginning guys hes pushed me beyond my limits...some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl.

The video shared by Tiger Shroff has already gone viral, and it has already racked up nearly one million likes. Fans who have watched the clip are praising Tiger Shroff for his dedication, and most of them claim that Tiger is the only Indian star who could perform such daredevil stunt sequences on screen without the help of a dupe.

Kriti Sanon is playing the role of the lead heroine in Ganapath. It should be noted that Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti in 2014, and both of them are known for sharing scintillating onscreen chemistry.

Tiger Shroff: The most happening star in Bollywood

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. Even though the movie received negative responses from all corners, audiences praised Tiger for his amazing performances in action scenes.

The actor recently made his singing debut with Vande Mataram, for which he even received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tiger Shroff is currently working on multiple projects, and it includes Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Rambo.