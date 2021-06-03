Mumbai police have charged a case against Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating Covid pandemic norms. According to police officials, these Bollywood celebrities were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade, and when questioned, they failed to give any proper explanation.

Case filed for violating Covid safety protocols

It should be noted that Maharashtra is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on June 15. As a part of the lockdown, all essential shops will be allowed to function only from 07.00 AM to 02.00 PM, and it was after 02.00 PM that the police found Tiger Shroff and Disha at Bandstand Promenade.

The case has been registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police did not arrest the duo as it was a bailable section.

In the meantime, the second wave of Covid in India has been showing signs of slowing down over the past few days. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed more than 1,34,000 fresh Covid cases, while the number of deaths was 2887.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies are Heropanti 2 and Ganpath Part 1. Heropanti 2 marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan. On the other hand, Ganpath Part 1 is expected to be a dystopian action-thriller.

Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Radhe which starred Salman Khan in the lead role. The film, upon its release, received negative reviews from all corners. One of the most anticipated movies in Disha's pipeline is Ek Villain Returns. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri, and it will star John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on February 11, 2022.