When the entire nation is going through the COVID-19 crisis, actor Tiger Shroff makes an effort to boost the morale of his fans and followers.

The 'Baaghi' actor sent personalised messages and greetings to his fans and asked them to stay safe amid these testing times. Not only this, Tiger also took the time out to message some of his fans individually through the direct message (DM) option on social media and this has undoubtedly won him many hearts.

A source close to the action star said: "Tiger sent messages personally to his fans via his social media account. He saw a lot of sweet messages pouring in from his fans to take care so he took the time out to get back to his fans individually himself and not even through someone else. He dedicated his time to ensure all of them and their families were safe and taking care, because he was truly worried for his fans."

The message read, "To all my Tigerians❤️ just wanted to thank you all for all your constant love and support always, nothing you guys do goes unnoticed! For now want you to be safe and stay home. The sooner we fight this the sooner life will go on and the sooner we can meet! Lots of Love always ❤️"

Upon reading this message, many fanclubs of Tiger couldn't believe their eyes and poured immense love in the actor's way. One fan message read: "Tiger has made so many Tigerians day by replying to their DMs..if he's not the most amazing person in the world I don't know who else is! Seeing my friends joyful posts about it made me so happy ❤️. Love you so much @tigerjackieshroff always and forever . Thank you everything you're doing for us ❤️"

However, this is not the first time when the actor has reached out to his fan clubs. Time and again, Tiger has reached out to them through Instagram lives or 'Ask me Anything' sessions. But this recent gesture of Tiger has left the fans in complete awe of the actor.

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted on Sunday in the suburbs of the city. Though he looked like he had just gotten out of bed, he was all smiles under his mask as he waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside his car. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming action releases, 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4'.