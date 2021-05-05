Bollywood's upcoming onscreen pair Salman Khan and Disha Patani is all set up for their upcoming release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The latest track from the film, 'Seeti Maar' has witnessed Disha grooving to funky beats and the actress has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience.

Overwhelmed with the response

When asked about the overwhelming love that she has received from the audience, Disha said, "I was very excited to be performing on this song (Seeti Maar) under the guidance of Prabhudeva sir and Jaani Master. I was super excited and nervous before the song released but the audience's response put all my worries to rest and I am filled with gratitude when I see the response that 'Seeti Maar' is getting."

She added: "I'm so glad that the audience is loving it. I want to thank all my fans and the audiences for all the lovely comments and appreciation."

The song, which was an instant hit among the audience, has received more than 32 million views in just 24 hours, across all platforms, making it the most viewed video globally. On its first day, the song was trending at the #1 spot on Twitter and had dominated the trends for quite some time. The audience loved Disha's dancing skills and soon after the release of the song her hot outfit from the song became the talk of the town.

On the work front

'Radhe', which is slated to release on May 13, also stars Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film was supposed to release last year on Eid but was postponed due to the pandemic. On the work front, Disha has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty, including 'Ek Villain Returns'. The actress was seen shooting for the film with John Abraham before Maharashtra went under a lockdown-like situation due to the rising cases of coronavirus.