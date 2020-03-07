Taking the franchise forward, the third instalment of Baaghi has been released. Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is far more fierce, fighting the tanks, fighting for his family and shows off his chiselled body.

Not only has Tiger got into the skin of the character, the third instalment also marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor who was seen in Baaghi 1. The new entrant in the Baaghi clan is Riteish Deshmukh and what sets the screen ablaze is his and Tiger's unity and bond which shows us the emotional side of Ronnie. In a nutshell the film is an out an out entertainment but let me remind you. It's just for die-hard Tiger fans.

Storyline

'Mujh pe aati hai toh mein choor deta hoon, mere bhai pe aate hai toh mein phod deta hun', this sums up the entire two hour 21 minute long film Baaghi which is revenge saga. Ronnie seeks revenge from a terrorist group called Jaish-e-Lashkar in Syria after his elder brother is kidnapped by them. Ronnie sets off on a rescue mission to get his brother back. In his journey of searching for his brother how he comes across Sia( Shraddha) and Ruchi (Ankita Lokhande) are the key helpers on his mission is what the story of Baaghi 3 is all about. 'Agar Mere bhai ko kuch hua na, toh kasam hamare baap ki tumhare desh ko iss duniya ke nakshe se mita dunga'' Will the doting Bhai Ronnie set free Vikram from the clutches of the terriots? Well go and see for yourself.

Performances

Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is fierce, fearless, handsome, angry young man and acts with his eyes and is flawless in action avatar. Shraddha Kapoor as Sia is docile, delicate and her chemistry with Tiger is like a fresh breath of air amidst gun blaze, bloodshed, and bombs exploding. It's nice to see Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff working together and in the same frame. A sight to behold indeed. Riteish Deshmukh is as easy and swift as his character demands he is under used and under played as Tiger steals the frame. Disha Patani turns head as she is the glamour quotient in the film. You will be mesmerised seeing her hour glass figure. Ankita Lokhande has a powerful role despite having Tiger in the lead and Shraddha in the frame. Vijay Varma;s perfoamnce is also remarkable.

Positive

The action sequences by Ahmad Khan is good and for action movie goers this is surely a delight. The way Tiger has performed high octane stunts is phenomenal. The chemistry between Riteish and Tiger depicts true bro bonding. Thankfully there aren't many songs. The only eye catchy number 'Do You Love Me' featuring Disha Patani raises the temperature. The dialogues by Farhad Samji are hard hitting and are humorous. The first half of the film is entertaining with whistle maru scenes showcasing Tiger's bare chests shots and bhai bandhan, its only in the second half the story gets vengeful which builds the interest. While the Syrian setting brings in a terrifying feel it goes well with the narrative.

Negative

Despite every actor's powerful acting abilities, the weak story line and abrupt lengthy action sequences make it look like a war video game on screen. The sequences don't seem to end any time soon and the weak CGI and shaky camera work makes the cinematography shoddy. Most villains look caricaturist and can't be taken seriously, while the main villain Abu Jalal (Jameel Khoury) nails the performance.

Verdict

With action, drama, masaledar entertainment we hope the makers could have worked well on the story line as well. The film gives us the feel of 90's bro bonding in an action packed avatar. The scare of corona virus is not as much as Tiger beating the goons and acting with a poker face. Avoid public places if you are not a Tiger Shroff fan.

Related