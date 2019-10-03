Yash Raj Films' latest offering War which pitted Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan against each other opened to a humongous response on the first day of its release. The movie shattered all the box office records of three Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir - to become the highest opening Hindi film ever by collecting a whopping Rs 53.35 crore.

And while moviegoers are flocking to theatres in huge numbers, an elated Tiger decided to visit the one of the oldest cinema house in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy, to see live audience reaction to his film. But little did he know that his presence would create such a fan frenzy that would go completely berserk.

In a video that has surfaced on social media shows Tiger stepping out of the theatre. He was seen heading towards his car along with his bodyguards who had surrounded him from all sides to prevent any harm. And while he was making his way through a sea of fans, the crowd got a bit aggressive to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In the moment, one of Tiger's bodyguard was even seen retaliating to the crowd to control the situation but even they couldn't save Tiger from being manhandled by his own fans. Usually, Bollywood celebrities tend to lose their calm but Tiger remained calm and wore a smile on his face even during this stressful situation.

Take a look.

On the brighter side, Tiger has undoubtedly charmed a million hearts with his action sequences in War. Looking at his muscular best, he effortlessly performed his high octane action sequences in the film.

The actor is currently shooting for his next film which is none other than the third instalment from the action franchise Baaghi. The film has some high-end action sequences that required the actor to not only maintain his to-die for physique but also, be very disciplined.

Adding to this, he has also signed up for his next film Rambo and would begin shooting soon after he completes the shoot of Baaghi 3.