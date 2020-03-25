Tiger Shroff has become one of the most sensational actors of Bollywood. He is known for his action, parkour arts, dance and is a trained martial artist. Tiger is now one of the most appreciated actors in the world of cinema across the globe.

The 30-year old actor is the son of superstar Jackie Shroff and so even after being a star kid, Tiger is a self-made superstar. He started his career with Sabbir Khan's 'Heropanti' featuring Kriti Sanon in 2014. Since his debut, Tiger has been giving back to back hit movies and has become among the very few actors who have given consecutive hit films. He also bagged some awards like Screen Award for Best Male Debut and the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year.

Tiger Shroff net worth

Tiger now comes under top rated celebrities as his fan following is not just limited to India, but in other countries too. Hence, talking about his net worth, Tiger has become one of the highest-paid actors in India. The total net worth of Tiger Shroff is estimated to be around 11 million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately INR 78 crores. Most of his earning come from brand endorsements, for which he charges a massive 2-3 crores per endorsement.

He is the face of brands like ASICS India, Macho, Ubon, Garnier Men and many more. And that's not all speaking about Tiger's assets, he has an estimate to be worth Rs.22.5 Crores INR. Also, the 'Baaghi' actor owns a few of the best luxury cars in the world like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW.

Moreover, Tiger has also been into the limelight for his rumored relationship with Disha Patani. However, the actress is a little far behind her beau, in terms of net worth.

Disha Patani net worth

Disha Patani is known for her mind-blowing acting and dancing skills and also for her fitness. The actress is currently ruling the hearts of many fans with her fashion all over the globe.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress made her Bollywood debut with 'M.S Dhoni' featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

Disha Patani is a model, actor, television host and with so much in her bag, we can say that she is among the most marketable faces from Bollywood. The 27-year-old actress is the face of some popular brands like Garnier Fructis, Aircel, Imperial Blue and Calvin Klein for which she charges Rs. 1-1.5 crores per endorsement. Due to this, her total net worth is estimated to be around 8 million USD, which in Indian currency is INR 51 crores.

The actress resides in Mumbai, in a luxurious home she bought in 2016, that is estimated to be valued around Rs.5 Crores. Disha Patani also owns luxury cars like Mini Cooper, Mercedes Benz, and Audi.