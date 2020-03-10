The internet is a crazy place that never leaves you bored. Post the release of Baaghi 3, actress Disha Patani shared behind-the-scenes moments from the video. Disha Patani's dance moves in the behind-the-scene videos became a massive hit among the audience and probably for the right kind of reasons too. Needless to say within a few hours of its post, the video had become the next viral content on social media.

The actress can be seen putting in a lot of effort to achieve perfection and hit. Disha can be seen thoroughly following the steps of the song "Do You Love Me" from the film Baaghi 3. She had donned on a green shimmery blouse and golden shorts. The other dancers in the background were grooving along with her in pink costumes.

She posted the video and captioned it, "Do you love me". Watch Disha Patani's behind-the-scenes video here:

Fans shower praises

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but shower Disha Patani with compliments in the comments section. While some of them found her flexible moves beyond complicated to reach, others were more than impressed at her smooth swing.

Disha Patani is presently shooting for Salman Khan's Radhi: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Mohit Suri's sequel of Ek Villain is also in her kitty. Baaghi and Malang are some of her latest films where she made her appearance prominent.

Her present film, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has performed decently well on its first weekend at the Bollywood box office. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and has collected a total of Rs 53.83 crore till now. It is expected to face competition in the coming days with releases such as Sooryavanshi and Angrezi Medium starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, and Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal in the respective films.