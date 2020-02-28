Ever since making her debut in the film MS Dhoni: An untold story, Disha Patani has found a way into the hearts of her fans. At times, she has been called 'National Crush of India' but all this success hasn't come easy for the actress.

On her journey to fame, Disha has had to work incredibly hard, not just career-wise, but to maintain her drool-worthy physique as well. Without a doubt, the girl from Bareilly has developed into a fitness icon in Bollywood.

From her gym session videos to sultry Calvin Klein photoshoots, Disha has taken over the internet, as fans go gaga behind her sexy curves. To maintain her fitness though, the 27-year-old old actress has to maintain a rigorous workout routine alongside a special diet plan.

Here's a guide into the fitness regime of Disha Patani:

In order to maintain her drool-worthy curves and washboard abs, Disha makes sure to live an active life. Unlike other people, she makes sure to workout twice in a day. In the morning Disha opts for cardio and in the evening, post her shooting schedule, the 'Malang' actress lifts weights.

In an earlier interview, Disha had revealed that likes to do activities such as dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics in the early hours and do weight training in the evening. Furthermore, she supplements her fitness routine with a protein-carbs diet.

Apart from this, the 27-year-old makes a point to hit the gym at least four times a week. Safe to say the results we see in Disha's photoshoots come after countless hours of hard work. Furthermore, she is trained in yoga as well, so on her days off, or on holidays, Disha does gymnastics or yoga to keep her curves intact.

Diet makes or breaks a body

Apart from the exercise side of things, Disha Patani makes sure to keep her body well-nourished with a strict diet that based around protein healthy carbs and green leafy vegetables. She also keeps her body hydrated at all times.

Her diet includes egg whites, brown rice, daal, juices, vegetables, and boiled chicken. Disha likes to have toast, milk or cereals for breakfast. Mostly, she munches on healthy snacks such as almonds, peanuts and fresh fruits.

Now, despite all the rules and strictness, the 27-year-old just like the rest of us, enjoys cheat days as well. For her cravings, Disha tries to have one cheat meal at most in one week. In an earlier interview, the 'Malang' actress further elaborated that she too looks forward to her cheat meals all week, and depending on her work schedule, Disha tries to adjust her diet.

Check out some of Disha Patani's photos and videos from her fitness routine: