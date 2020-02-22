Kiara Advani's nude photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar has become the talk of the town. Ever since the picture went viral, it eventually got transformed into a meme fest. Many even went onto criticize the actress for posing naked.

But Kiara is not the only one to shed clothes for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar, several actresses in the past have given some bold shots for the camera. Right from Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan to Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani, here's a list of actresses who looked bold and beautiful on the calendar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is extremely fond of cats and we are sure many of her fans are aware of this, but she took her fondness towards cats to another level. In one of Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, she is seen holding a black cat covering her modesty.

Vidya Balan

Vidya too has shed clothes for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar. We loved the way she has covered her modesty with a newspaper, Vidya undoubtedly looks sensuous in this picture. She definitely knows how to raise the oomph factor without exposing her private parts.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti too stripped for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, though she maintained dignity by hiding her modesty, but definitely a bold move. Parineeti has brought an immense transformation in her physique, the actress has lost oodles of weight over her career span, from being the chubby girl she looks no less than a hottie.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been flaunting her perfectly toned body time and again. The actress too has gone topless for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and we must admit she looks damn sexy. Disha has been inspiring her fans with her gym and workout videos and we know where does she get it from.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks so confident in this picture. The actress is so comfortable in her skin. A picture worth, "Million dollars". Bold and fierce is what we can say. Though this year we missed Deepika on the calendar.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar also gave her Dabboo Ratnani shot in a bathtub posing nude and we must say the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress surely raised the temperature.