As another year came to an end, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan have been wishing their fans a very happy and prosperous New Year. And there was Disha Patani, who is seen channelling her sensual side in photoshoots, stepped into the new year by treating her fans with her sultry photos.

The Bharat actress was in Japan on a vacation wherein she ringed in the New Year's eve. She took to Instagram to post some smouldering pics and needless to say that Disha looked very hot in the Instagram snaps. Wearing a sheer white bralette and blue jeans paired with long boots, Disha took everyone's breath away with her sensuous look.

Disha Patani is an active social media user, and keeps on posting videos and snaps from her fitness regime. She has also unveiled her YouTube channel and has said that she wants to use the platform to put "unfiltered and raw" content that would vary, depending on her mood.

Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is very fond of Disha and sultry snaps which always leaves her spellbound. Krishna keeps commenting on Disha's photos with fire emojis.

On the film front, Disha will soon be seen in Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She also stars in Ekta Kapoor's new project KTina and the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.