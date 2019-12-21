While everyone has the right to go on with their life and need not necessarily have an opinion or a say on what's happening in the country today, Disha Patani was at the receiving end for posting lingerie pictures on Instagram. Netizens lashed out Disha Patani and asked her to think about the country first.

Disha, who is the face of Calvin Klein was posting her regular lingerie photos of Instagram when netizens went berserk and started trolling the Malang actress. From reminding her of the nationwide protests against CAA going on in the country to accusing BJP of hatching this ploy to diver the attention of youth from the protests, several comments soon flooded her picture.

While few questioned her integrity on trying to sell lingerie through this old photoshoot, many even said that this is how hollow Bollywood celebs are. However, there were few who even said that Disha Patani has all the rights to do and post whatever she wants and need not be a part of the protests if she doesn't want.

Disha Patani wardrobe malfunction

Disha Patani recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction. A couple of pictures of the actress appeared on social media where the actress was seen wearing a black dress. However, the flashes of the camera penetrated through her dress and showed off her innerwear. The picture received several comments, some of which, pointing at the wardrobe malfunction.

Disha turns into Ekta Kapoor?

A few days ago, it was announced that Disha Patani had been finalised to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's next production venture. And when the sneak peek into Disha's look was released, many believed that it was identical to Ekta Kapoor. Although the Kapoor scion didn't reveal if it was a biopic based on her life, the K reference and lot of finger rings hint so. In fact, the first look prompted TV actor Karan Wahi to comment if it's a film based on Ekta but the producer refused to divulge any details.