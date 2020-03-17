Celebrities set trends and keep up with it. Disha Patani is one of them. The recent red dress the actress wore received a lot of praise. So much so that Krishna Shroff even wanted to make a purchase.

Disha Patani gave an honest review of the dress in a hilarious exchange on Instagram. We rarely get these honest reactions, who knew even Disha Patani faces everyday problems like these? You learn something new every day.

Disha Patani says she couldn't breathe in her red dress

Celebrities have the pressure to look good all the time. A lot of the time they have to wear the prettiest clothes, and they may not be the most comfortable. We know that they know that, but they rarely say it.

Disha Patani recently wore an amazing red dress to the Malang success party, which won the internet like fire. The dress also caught the eye of Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Krishna commented on the photo, "Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though... What size you wearing?" While Disha obviously obliged, she gave her some advice for free, "@kishushroff xs but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this."

The internet couldn't handle the Bollywood actress' honesty, many thought Tiger might have stolen her package and given it Disha. At least we know XS isn't everybody's size.

Krishna's comment got more attention than the photo itself. If only everyone could be as real as that.