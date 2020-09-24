Barely 13 days into their marriage, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay seem to have fallen-out-of-love. Poonam Pandey had accused her husband of threatening, assaulting and molesting her during their honeymoon. Sam Bombay was arrested by the Goa Police and later released on bail. The post being released, Sam seems to have deleted all their wedding pictures.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. Poonam had then undergone mandatory medical examinations.

However, now, netizens have dug out a picture of Poonam Pandey from her honeymoon and have accused her of driving the husband to do it. She had written, "Should I ask him to tie me up and play with me?" To which, Sam had replied, "@ipoonampandey You have to untie me first." Ever since then, netizens have reacted strongly to the picture.

"You asked him to do this", "You both were into it", "why false accusation"; were some of the comments that the picture received. Poonam and Sam had tied-the-knot in a low-key ceremony on September 10. The couple had shared several pictures from their honeymoon, sharing passionate kisses and mushy romance.

Talking about being in love with her husband, Sam, Poonam Pandey had told TOI, "I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn't ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since.

I'll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I'm gonna brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we're so thick that we can read each other's mind."