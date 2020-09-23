Internet sensation Poonam Pandey broke million hearts when she announced her wedding with her long-time beau Sam Bombay. The actress took nuptial vows with Sam Bombay in Mumbai on September 10.

The hush-hush wedding ceremony

For good three to four days, her Instagram was filled with mushy and titillating videos and pictures embracing her martial life with Sam Bombay. Last week the couple jetted off to Goa for honeymoon. They happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Honeymooning

Poonam on her Instagram handle shared inside pictures from her honeymoon suite. Sam and Poonam were seen cuddling and enjoying their honeymoon. Everything was hunky-dory until the news of Poonam Pandey's husband molesting her in Goa broke.

Sam Bombay arrested in Goa for molesting her wife, Poonam.

Last night, it was reported that Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint claiming that her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. Post which, he was arrested. According to a media report, the incident happened in Canacona village in Goa when Poonam was shooting for her film.

Sam Bombay gets bail

A court in Goa has granted actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay bail after he was arrested for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing her, the police said today.

As per news reports, Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to the accused on Tuesday evening on the surety of ₹ 20,000. Sam Bombay has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting today, and to not interfere with witnesses.

However, Ms Pandey was subjected to mandatory medical tests.

Poonam Pandey speaks up

Poonam has finally broken her silence over molestation charges against her husband. Talking to Spotboye, she said, "Can we talk about this later as I don't want to talk about it right now. I am not in the right state of mind. I will speak to you soon and answer all the queries."

Trouble in paradise

Meanwhile, Sam Bombay deletes his wedding pictures with Poonam Pandey on social media.

Check out his Instagram handle below:

The last post showed 28 weeks ago.

With less than 15 days of marriage, Sam deleting everything related to Poonam does this indicate the end of the road.

To get a more in-depth insight into the matter, we called and messaged actress Poonam Pandey, despite several attempts she chose not to respond. We will update the copy once we hear back from the model.