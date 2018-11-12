The collection of Thugs of Hindustan (Hindostan/TOH) has hit a new low at the Indian box office on its fifth day with its screening cancelled in some areas in the domestic mark on Monday morning.

Released in 5,000 screens on Thursday, Thugs of Hindustan debuted with a thunderous response in the domestic market, but the word of mouth took a toll on its collection over the weekend. The movie witnessed 44.33 percent drop on its second day and its collection continued to crumble down on Saturday and Sunday.

After seeing this decline, trade experts predicted that Thugs of Hindustan will find it hard to sustain at the box office from Monday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"

As predicted, Thugs of Hindustan has hit rock bottom at the box office on Monday with its screening in some centres was cancelled due to lack of audience. Film trade observer Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan MONDAY- Many morning shows across India has got cancelled because of no audience. Entire trade & Exhibitors are in State of SHOCK."

Thugs of Hindustan is estimated to have collected Rs 17 crore net at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its five-day-extended first weekend total collection to Rs 123 crore net. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has emerged as the seventh highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie has witnessed a poor amount of occupancy in the morning and matinee shows. Its collection has dropped by over 50 percent when compared to Sunday. Film trade observer Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "As per Morning Shows... its looking like 7cr -9cr today for #ThugsOfHindostan"