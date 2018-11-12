Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan), which started off on a record-breaking note, witnessed a tremendous fall in the occupancy in theatres in the following days affecting its box office collections at large. Even the Diwali festivities and an extended opening weekend couldn't help director Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama to rise above expectations as the falling box office numbers plugged more holes in the sinking ship.

After setting a new benchmark by registering a historic opening of Rs 52.25 crore on day 1 (Thursday), Thugs Of Hindostan witnessed almost 50 per cent drop in its collections and earned merely Rs 28 crore (approximately) on day 2 (Friday). On day 3 (Saturday), the movie's collection declined further and collected Rs 23 crore (approximately) taking its total box office collections to Rs 105 crore.

On day 4 (Sunday), Aamir Khan's movie business continued to go down hill and earned Rs 16 crore shatterring all the high expectations and estimations.

Thugs Of Hindostan starring an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif was expected to take a humongous start at the domestic box office thanks to the immense buzz and advance booking. It was released in 5000 screens across India and 2000 screens overseas.

After watching first day first show of TOH, the audience were extremely disappointed with director Vijay Krishna Acharya's poor direction, weak narrative, predictable storyline and boring screenplay.

Disappointed audience termed Thugs Of Hindostan as Bugs Of Hindustan which kept biting them throughtout the film. Though the film received negative reviews, moviegoers appreciated Amitabh Bachchan's role of Khudhabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's warrior avatar in the film. Aamir Khan, however, failed to strike the chord with the audience with his Firangi character and Katrina Kaif's character of dancer Suraiyya was also a big let down.

Now it remains to be seen if Thugs Of Hindostan sustains in the upcoming days as bad word of mouth is likely to affect the total box office collection.