Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of 2018 as director Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama nose-dived on Monday. The collections are abysmal and there's no denying that the movie has faced a total rejection from the audience in theatres.

The bad word of mouth from both audience and critics affected Thugs Of Hindostan's box office collections to such an extent that after taking a record-breaking start at the domestic market, the film came crumbling down with each passing day witnessing a considerable amount of drop in its business.

After collecting a humongous Rs 52.25 crore on day 1 (Thursday), Thugs Of Hindostan witnessed almost 50 per cent drop in its collections and earned merely Rs 28 crore (approximately) on day 2 (Friday). On day 3 (Saturday), the movie's collection declined further and collected Rs 23 crore (approximately). On day 4 (Sunday), it further witnessed 24.18 per cent decline in its collections and earned Rs 17.25 crore taking its total box office collections to Rs 123 crore at the domestic market.

On day 5 (Monday), Aamir Khan's movie business plunged steeply downwards into a crash and managed to earn merely Rs 7 crore (approximately) at the box office. According to reports, morning shows of the film were cancelled because of empty theatres in some parts of the country.

Produced with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the lifetime business of Thugs Of Hindostan may wrap under Rs 150 crore which will make the film producers cry a river. The movie was released in 5000 screens across India and 2000 screens overseas.

Now it remains to be seen if Thugs Of Hindostan would recover the production cost from China box office or not considering Aamir Khan's huge fan base in the Middle Kingdom and the box office records of his previous films like Dangal and Secret Superstar. If the reports are to be believed, Thugs Of Hindostan will release in China on December 14.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.