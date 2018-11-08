Thugs of Hindostan (TOH) has started on good note and made a decent collection at the Indian box office in the morning show on the first day, but the word of mouth (WOM) is likely to take a toll on its business in the later shows.

Thugs of Hindostan features an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others. The film is directed by written by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. These big names have created a lot of hype for the film. In addition to this, its promos generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie.

The distributors released Thugs of Hindostan in over 7,000 screens in the domestic market to cash in on the craze and hype surrounding it. It is a record number of a Bollywood movie. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan screen count... India: 5000 [Hindi + Tamil + Telugu] Overseas: 2000 Worldwide total: 7000 screens Note: More screens could be added during the course of the day."

After seeing the hype, screen count and advance booking, trade analysts in B-Town predicted that Thugs of Hindostan would start with bang and make superb collections at the box office on the following days. They opined that the movie would not only shatter the records of Aamir Khan's previous releases, but also that of blockbusters like Baahubali and Padmaavat.

As predicted, Thugs of Hindostan has received a good response with its average occupancy ranging between 60 and 70 percent in the morning shows on the first day. Some cinema halls ran to packed houses. Sumit Kadel, film critic and trade analyst, tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan off to a BUMPER start of approx 60% at the early morning shows across India."

Unfortunately, Thugs of Hindostan has received negative talk from the critics and audience. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview… #ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #TOH... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... "

Now, trade pundits feel that the word of mouth will take a toll on the collection of Thugs of Hindostan at the box office. Taran Adarsh added, "#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast... But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down... #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!"

Trade analysts predicted that Thugs of Hindostan would collect Rs 40 to 50 crore net at the domestic box office on first day. Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "Bengal , HYD , & TN a bit low in terms of advance for tommrw... Rest all other places, advance looking Very Strong... 40 is CONFIRMED as of Now... I repeat as of Now.... Tommrw current sales will be Impactful, film has 100% chances of doing 48-50cr Day 1..."

It should be seen whether the movie would really be able to surpass Rs 40 crore net in the domestic market on the first day of its release.