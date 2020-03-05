After a lot of speculations actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal will finally be tying the knot. Although, the actors have been vocal about their relationship, they seldom attempt to sell it as a news item to bring in more publicity. Not long time back, at a comedy event, One Mic Stand, Richa Chadha had few of the most hilarious things to say about her being in a relationship with a Muslim man.

Over the years, the film industry has witnessed various inter-religious marriages namely, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Irrfan-Sutapa Sikder, Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak Shah, yet a certain section of the society still squirm at the thought of inter-faith nuptials.

At the comic show, One Mic Stand, which had released on Amazon Prime Video, Richa Chadha was more than honest at her attempts of being a comedian. Although the web-series became more popular for Shashi Tharoor's first attempt at being a comedian, a witty Richa Chadha wasn't far behind in the game either. Richa Chadha is popular among political liberals, not only because she has the ability to speak without fear for or against any political party, but also because she can indulge in some fun conversation while treating her own personal life as a joke.

In one of the segments of her comedy, Richa Chadha mocked the aunt who seems to be permanently glued to the question, "shaadi kab karogi,", even though Richa has been at the receiving end of success post the releases of Fukrey Returns and her web-series.

However, when that certain relative comes to know that Richa is dating a man named Ali Fazal, she suddenly develops more concern for Richa's career as an artist than a homemaker. Richa's delivery of dialogue was truly too good to be missed.

The frames also had a brief glimpse of Ali Fazal, seated amongst the audience.