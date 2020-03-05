Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan had accused the actor of keeping him captive and forcibly feeding him pills pronouncing him mentally ill. Aamir and Faisal shared screen space in their film 'Mela' which also starred Twinkle Khanna.

The film miserably failed at the box office and so did Faisal Khan's career. Despite several attempts, Faisal couldn't make a mark for himself in Bollywood like his brother Aamir. The entire episode became so ugly when the internal family matter became public and was dragged to court for justice. Later, the court gave custody of Faisal to his father, which later went to Aamir.

Last time during the success of 'Dhoom 3' Aamir had revealed that all is well between him and brother Faisal Khan who helps him in selecting scripts. Aamir had rubbished all the rumours of keeping his brother in captive and said, "He is doing very well. In fact, Faisal and I had together heard the script narration of 'Dhoom 3'.

Faisal had felt that I should do the film. Faisal reads many scripts I get and he helps me in selecting my scripts. He is very much a part of my career now," Aamir told PTI in a group interview.

Faisal making a comeback with a film titled 'Factory'?

It was also reported that Faisal shall be making his Bollywood comeback with a film titled 'Factory'. He shall make his onscreen appearance after 19 years.

Now that's a huge gap. But what has left us stunned were his pictures. A new photo of Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan was shared by Viral Bhayani and social media went crazy. With an uncanny resemblance, they refuse to believe that it is not Aamir Khan.

The rumours died after a point of time and nothing was proved as Aamir had denied all of it. We wonder where these rumours popped up from.