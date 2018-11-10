After Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) release, Aamir Khan has reportedly started working on his most ambitious Rs 1,000 crore project Mahabharata. And Mr Perfectionist seems to have chosen a powerful role for himself as well.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir, along with the core team of Mahabharata, will reportedly be flying to the US for writing and ideating the concept of the upcoming project.

Moreover, Aamir is reportedly thinking of turning Mahabharata into a seven-part series and each season will be directed by different directors. The project will apparently be a web series which seems to be an ideal format for the much-awaited magnum opus.

Considering Aamir's immense interest in the project, he has apparently decided to portray the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. And to loosen up the burden of attaching big stars to the project, the actor will be bringing an all-new cast for the film.

Earlier, it was reported that Aamir was looking to bring Deepika Padukone on board to play the role of Draupadi in the mythological drama. If everything falls into place, Deepika and Aamir will share the screen together in a film for the first time. It remains to be seen whether Deepika will agree to play the mythological character after Padmaavat.

While speaking about his dream project on the sidelines of Secret Superstar promotions, Aamir had earlier told Filmfare, "My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life."

He also expressed his desire to play Lord Krishna in the epic drama. "My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people," he added.