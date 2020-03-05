Actors are all about their image, and social media has also become a huge part of that carefully curated image. Even if they don't want to, they eventually have to make it onto social media. The newest member of the film fraternity jumping on this bandwagon is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can now rejoice as their beloved star has opened her Instagram account. More than other social media platforms, Instagram is particularly visual. There's nothing like seeing your stars in different filters, and the rare #nofilter or #wokeuplikethis looks.

Going by the handle @kareenakapoorkhan, the actress's Instagram journey has barely begun. While the account is verified and new images are added, the account has already garnered over 60,000 followers and counting.

The first post on Instagram is even more mysterious than the account itself, which is a cat video. In the video, after the Loading bar shows complete, a cat is seen walking across the screen. The caption is simply, "Coming soon..." The lack of a display picture builds the suspense too.

Many have commented on the post about their excitement on seeing that the actress has joined Instagram. Most have welcomed the actress onto the platform. What makes the account surprising is that the actor has always been off social media and has never particularly discussed her interest in joining that club.

On the work from, Kareena will now be seen next in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madam, produced by Homi Adjania. She was last seen Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.