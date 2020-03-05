Every fan wants to be closer to their favourite celebrities. Be it pasting their posters on the wall or getting a tattoo of their initials, they have weird yet sweet ways of showing affection towards their loved actors or actresses. Last year only, the most loved baby nawab of Bollywood, Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got a doll version of himself and it looks like a fan has created yet another doll similar to his/her favourite celebrity.

The Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone, who was acknowledged not only for her acting skills but also for beauty and grace in the movie has been rewarded by a doll version of her fierce character by a fan. If you will see the doll, the features are slightly different but the overall look of the doll is the same.

Fans have shared the image on Twitter

We don't have much detail about the maker of the doll but ever since the picture has surfaced the net, it has become viral. Fans have been sharing the image and they just can't control their happiness. Deepika's doll avatar can be seen donning a golden shimmery lehenga, which looks a lot similar in appearance than that of the actress in Padmaavat. Her heavy chokar and nath with maangtika might not be identical but is giving us the same feel.

Not only Deepika, but stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan also have their replicas in the market. While Katrina Kaif was bestowed with the biggest honour of becoming first Bollywood star to get a Barbie doll crafted in her image, with Taimur's doll, her parents were shocked.

Bollywood diva Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. The movie was inspired by the life of Delhi acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The actor will be next seen in a supporting role in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, in which she plays Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Bollywood's Khilji aka Ranveer will be seen portraying the role of Kapil in a film based on India's unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.