Elsa Hosk sure knows how to turn up the heat. Her Instagram feed is proof enough of that. The Victoria's Secret Angel is not shy about posting sizzling snaps to her Instagram. So. we'll be taking a look at some of the sultriest snaps of Elsa Hosk.

In this particular snap, Elsa Hosk can be seen rocking what appears to be a leopard print bikini. The model can be seen standing near water. In another snap, she can be seen smiling at the camera while straddling some leaves.

Elsa Hosk sure knows how to work the camera. No wonder, she is one of the most successful models in the world. She certainly isn't shy about showing off her figure. Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from sports or rather when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

Victoria's Secret is one of the largest lingerie brands in the world and to be a Victoria's Secret Angel is one of the biggest highlights in a model's career. And Elsa Hosk is one of the most recognisable angels in the world. Howeveer, the lingerie giant has landed in some hot water recently, which also led them to cancel their famous Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

But Elsa Hosk doesn't seem to be letting that or a global pandemic get her down. It is known that Elsa, used to be a pro basketball player in her native land. She has apparently been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. You can check out the pics here: