Elsa Hosk turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a series of photos in which she can be seen rocking a slew of bikinis. And we have to say, she looks gorgeous in all of them. Elsa seems to have decided to tease her fans with a whole bunch of swimwear snaps in her latest post.

In one of the snaps, Elsa can be seen rocking a black one piece, she accessorised her look with a hat and put her derriere on display. While in another, she can be seen sitting on a pool chair with her eyes closed. It appears like she is deep in thought.

In another snap, Elsa can be seen in a red ensemble posing against a tree. While in yet another, she can be seen standing in a white two piece bikini, she accessorised this particular look with a pair of killer shades. She isn't letting a global pandemic or quarantine get her down. And she sure knows how to cheer her fans by the looks of it.

These pics are proof enough as to why Elsa Hosk is one of the most recognisable names in fashion. She is one of the most successful models in the world. It seems that Elsa is not shy about showing off her skin. In fact she seems quite confident doing it.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from sports or rather when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, used to be a pro basketball player in her native land. She has apparently been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. You can check out the pics here: